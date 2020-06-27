‘Girls Next Door’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Kristina and Karissa Shannon

The Shannon twins landed roles in the film Somewhere and appeared on other reality TV shows, including Celebrity Big Brother and Rob & Chyna, after The Girls Next Door. The duo also starred in multiple adult films.

In 2010, Karissa made headlines for claiming that she appeared in a sex tape with The Hills star Heidi Montag. At the time, the former Playmate told RadarOnline.com that Montag’s husband, Spencer Pratt, allegedly stole the video.

Karissa and Kristina run GLAM Beverly Hills salon together.