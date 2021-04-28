You know you’re going to love them. In true Gossip Girl fashion, the details of the upcoming HBO Max reboot have been under wraps for nearly two years — until now.

The cast of the new series posed together for the May issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, detailing their characters for the first time since the streaming service ordered 10 episodes of the new show in 2019.

“The dynamic with the cast, from the second we all met, has always been like, ‘Oh, we’ve known each other in different lives,’” Emily Alyn Lind, who plays Audrey, told the magazine.

Gossip Girl originally aired for six seasons from 2007 to 2012 on The CW and starred Blake Lively (Serena van der Woodsen), Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf), Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey), Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald), Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass), Taylor Momsen (Jenny Humphrey), Jessica Szohr (Vanessa Abrams), Kelly Rutherford (Lily van der Woodsen) and Matthew Settle(Rufus Humphrey). Plans for a “continuation” of the popular show were announced in 2019.

“There aren’t, like, new actors playing Serena and Blair,” executive producer (of both shows) Josh Schwartz said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour at the time. “They played those characters for six years, and if they felt like they were good with that, we wanted to respect that. But obviously, it would be great to see them again.”

The official description for the drama reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years.”

While fans are finally getting answers about the new Upper East Side crew (keep scrolling for the character breakdown), showrunner Joshua Safran wants the details of Gossip Girl herself (voiced by Kristen Bell, who narrated the original series) to remain tightlipped until the summer premiere.

“My hope is that we make it to airing and people don’t know,” Safran told Cosmo of the new twist. “I would love to see that conversation happen in the context of people having seen it as opposed to talking about something they haven’t seen.”

Gossip Girl will start streaming on HBO Max in July. Keep scrolling to meet the cast and characters: