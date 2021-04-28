Aki (Evan Mock)

Safran approached Mock, a model, about taking the role after using his photograph as an inspiration for the character of Aki.

“I was very hesitant because I was like, ‘Damn, I don’t know what to do,’” the new actor told Cosmo. “But when we were filming for the first day all together on the Met steps, everyone made me feel so comfortable.”

Lind praised her onscreen love interest, telling the magazine, “He doesn’t try to be an actor. He’s not been trained, but he has this natural ability as an artist.”