Jeff Conaway

Conaway played Kenickie, Danny’s second-in-command in the T-Birds. He later starred in Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, Eye of the Storm, Jawbreaker and Man on the Moon and appeared in TV series including Babylon 5, The Bold and the Beautiful and Mike Hammer.

The Golden Globe nominee died in May 2011 at age 60 after a battle with pneumonia exacerbated by his addictions. Conaway was married to Newton-John’s older sister, Rona Newton-John, from 1980 to 1985. He was later wed to Kerri Young from 1990 to 2000.