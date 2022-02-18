Lorenzo Lamas

Lamas played Tom Chisum, a popular jock who competed with Danny for Sandy’s love. He later appeared in shows including Falcon Crest, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Air America and Jane the Virgin. In 2009, he starred on a reality show about his family called Leave It to Lamas.

Lamas has been married five times: to Victoria Hilbert from 1981 to 1982, to Michele Smith from 1983 to 1985, to Kathleen Kinmont from 1989 to 1993, to Shauna Sand from 1996 to 2002 and to Shawna Craig from 2011 to 2018. He shares son Alvaro and daughter Shayne with Smith and daughters Alexandra, Victoria and Isabella with Craig. He also shares daughter Paton with ex-girlfriend Daphne Ashbrook.