RIP Derek Shepherd

Once the decision was made to kill off the beloved Derek Shepherd — whom Dempsey called the “ideal man” in the chapter preview — the filming process was kept under wraps with NDAs and minimal details around the set.

“It was really hard on all of us because it was so secretive and we had so many different locations,” costume designer Mimi Melgaard revealed. “We shot at this closed-down hospital that was absolutely creepy haunted. All the scenes there were so sad anyway, and in this yucky-feeling haunted hospital? It was really weird. His whole last episode was really tough.”