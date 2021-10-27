The Infamous ‘F-Slur’ Was Directed at Patrick Dempsey

As tensions built up between Washington and Dempsey, the “simmering of disrespect” only got worse when the Maine native continued to show up to set late.

“That Monday, he is late. Instead of apologizing for it, he got in my face and assaulted me three times. Physically,” Washington claimed. “I did what I had to do as a man. And I cussed him out.”

The Romeo Must Die star recalled using a slur when referring to himself.

“‘You’re not going to punk me, you’re not going to treat me like a B-word and you’re not going to treat me like an F-word,” Washington said he told Dempsey at the time. “I was speaking to myself as we refer to as a schoolyard taunt and weakness. Talking about myself. But I had already heard the abuse, that he threw Kate Walsh through a window out of anger. That he terrorized T. R. Knight.”

Although Knight, 48, wasn’t in the room, Washington went on to say that he made up with Dempsey quickly but the situation was still reported for personal gain.

“It went from us having a brawl, which was never a brawl, to me saying something about T.R.,” he added. “And the day I left, the last day I shot, Patrick said, ‘Dude, you think you got it bad. You get to go down in history. Being a homophobe. I get to go down in history saving the gay guy.'”

While calling Dempsey a “total tyrant” with “no remorse,” he acknowledged apologizing as a way to keep his job even though he didn’t feel like he did anything wrong.

“I was gagged at the Golden Globes. The narrative changed and then it got stuck on me. I was coerced to apologize,” he claimed. “But when I used the word during the Golden Globes then everybody could say, ‘He must have said it on the set and he must have said it to T.R. because he just said it.’ I told the truth, it just wasn’t the right time to tell the truth.”