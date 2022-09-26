Who’s in My Bathroom? With Hailey Bieber, July 2022

The Iron Man actress opened up about her thoughts on nepotism in Hollywood while appearing on the model’s YouTube show.

“As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Paltrow, who is the daughter of actress Blythe Dancer and director Bruce Paltrow, sad. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good. Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.'”

She added that being a nepotism baby shouldn’t “limit your dreams” and that there is “nobody in the world” who should “have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make.”

Bieber, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, replied, “I need to hear this today.”