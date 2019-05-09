It’s the season of love! The Hallmark Channel announced its slate for their annual “June Weddings” event on Thursday, May 9, which includes both new and returning Hallmark stars.

Kicking off on June 1, the network will air a new original film every Saturday night, each with a wedding twist and – you guessed it – a happy ending. After the extremely successful holiday 2018 hit Christmas at Graceland, Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown will be returning for a sequel, Wedding at Graceland.

To celebrate the summer event, Hallmark is teaming up with Elvis Presley’s Graceland for a two-day fan event on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. Both Pickler and Brown will be at the event, as will Wedding at Graceland’s Tamara Austin, Claire Elizabeth Green and Tommy Cresswell. Hallmark fan favorites Jack Wagner, Josie Bissett and Jill Wagner will also partake in the weekend full of wedding-inspired activities in Graceland.

“We’re excited for the return of Hallmark Channel to Graceland, not just to film Wedding at Graceland, but for partnering with us to bring an incredible fan experience to Memphis,” Debbie Miller, Graceland’s Chief Marketing Officer said in a statement. “Our June Weddings Fan Celebration is a weekend full of unforgettable moments, and it’s an opportunity for fans of Elvis and Hallmark’s original programming to marry those two passions. Christmas at Graceland highlighted the beauty of Graceland at Christmas and all the incredible activities that occur here during that time of year. With Wedding at Graceland, we’re excited to spotlight our gorgeous, recently opened Chapel in the Woods.”

