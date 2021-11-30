Hallmark Announces ‘New Year New Movies’ Lineup: What’s Coming in January

The “Countdown to Christmas” is still on, but Hallmark Channel is already looking to the future. On Tuesday, November 30, the network announced five new movies set to debut in the new year.

In addition to five movies airing on the Hallmark Channel — The Perfect Pairing, The Wedding Veil: Avery’s Story, Love is Trending and Butlers in Love and Romancing the Birthday — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air a new flick, North to Home.

The lineup comes amid Hallmark’s biggest time of the year. “Countdown of Christmas” launched on October 22 and includes 41 new original movies.

Candace Cameron Bure, who has starred in dozens of movies for Hallmark, appeared in her 10th Christmas film this year, The Christmas Contest. While she also serves as an executive producer on all her movies, she has recently let go of the pressure that comes from being the face of the network.

“I did feel an immense amount of pressure [last year] as every movie does well in the ratings,” the Aurora Teagarden actress, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively in November. “And then you always want to hit that mark and exceed that mark. And last year, I finally let it go because it’s not the reason why I make these movies. I make them because I love them. And I know that the viewers that watch them really love them, and they mean something to them.”

The Fuller House alum added, “I always try to make it the best that I can, but I let the pressure go last year.”

That said, she still celebrates Christmas for multiple months, hanging her decorations right after Halloween.

“If I’m going put them up and do the work, I want to enjoy [the decorations] as long as possible,” she shared with Us. “[That] doesn’t mean I’m blowing over Thanksgiving. Doesn’t mean I don’t recognize Thanksgiving. I love Thanksgiving actually, it’s my favorite. I just like the Christmas decorations to be viewed all the time.”

Scroll down for the full lineup of movies coming to Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in January: