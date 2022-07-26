Will There Be Another Love Triangle?

After Ricky and Nini called it quits in season 2, fans have begun to wonder if a second love triangle will take shape between Ricky, Gina and EJ during the summer.

“E.J. and Gina have just started this relationship, so they are in their honeymoon phase where everything is perfect and rose-colored,” Wyle told Entertainment Tonight in July 2022 about the relationships between characters this season. “But of course, other factors come into play and people get stressed out, things change, other people come into the picture,” she teased.

Cornett, for his part, explained that EJ will have a lot to balance while at camp. “He gets thrown into this boat of having to direct this show, it shifts his focus a little bit to that, whereas he really wanted his focus to be on Gina and being able to take in every second with her and be present in every moment with her,” he said. “He now has to split that focus and throw some of it onto directing.”

As for Ricky, Bassett hinted that his character will have to navigate the blurry lines of teenage relationships. “It’s an interesting thing in high school, how relationships flourish and then fall away,” he quipped. “It ebbs and flows, and I think that sometimes romances do die and there’s always that lingering thing around. So whether it’s spoken or unspoken, I think obviously there’s still unresolved things amongst the whole cast.”