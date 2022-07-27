The Collaborative Process

In July 2022, Federle teased how the writers chose to adjust Nini’s story amid Rodrigo’s offscreen stardom.

“I think she’s ready to explore the world outside the halls of East High,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “And Olivia herself was having such a monumental explosion in the music industry that it felt like the right thing to, frankly, work with Olivia to say, ‘How do we get you out there into the world with us taking a little bit more of a backseat?’ Which we were all proud to do to support her.”

He continued: “And so this season it’s about trying to give her character a proper sendoff while also leaving room for other characters to really step into the fray and step into the spotlight. And personally, it’s a joy to see Olivia’s music explode in such a big way. It was so fun to have her back and reminisce on the beginning.”