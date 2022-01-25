An Underage Resident

Saginor lived at the mansion starting at age 6 because her father, Mark Saginor, was Hefner’s personal physician at the time. Though she initially enjoyed living in a giant house with tons of amenities, she later began to see the dark side. When she was still underage, she began an affair with a model she referred to only as Kendall. After Hefner found about it, Jennifer claimed he propositioned her and Kendall for a threesome. Kendall rejected the offer and left the room in tears.

The Playground author also recalled adult men in the house teaching her how to “critique” photographs of models. “I was trained how to view women in the way that they did — as commodities,” she alleged.