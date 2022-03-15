The Shadow Mansions

In the March 14 episode, Jennifer Saginor and other participants claimed that a network of “shadow mansions” popped up in the 1970s and flourished through the 1990s. Bernie Cornfeld, a friend and business partner of Hefner’s was allegedly one of the first people to set up his own mini version of the Playboy Mansion, which he called Grayhall.

“Bernie would go prowling at night. He’d go prowling up in the dormitory and be having sex with the girls up there,” claimed Sharmagne Leland-St. John-Sylbert, who worked for Cornfeld after previously being a Playboy bunny. “I realized that the modeling agency apparently fronted for Bernie’s sexual appetite, so if you moved into the house, you became prey. You became one of his next conquests.”