Anne Heche

After playing Missy Egan in IKWYDLS, Heche starred in movies including Wag the Dog, Prozac Nation, Rampart and The Best of Enemies. Her TV credits include Ally McBeal, Everwood, Quantico and Chicago P.D. She was also a contestant on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, where she briefly discussed her highly publicized relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. She shares son Homer with her ex-husband Coley Laffoon, whom she divorced in 2009. Heche is also mother to son Atlas, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend James Tupper. Us confirmed her relationship with Peter Thomas Roth in September 2021.