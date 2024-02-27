BookTok has taken over the literary world — and Sarah J. Maas has taken over BookTok.

The romantic fantasy author is behind many of the trending books on TikTok, as she’s responsible for three beloved series that include multiple books: Throne of Glass, A Court of Thorns and Roses and Crescent City.

As the romantasy genre has grown in popularity thanks to authors like Maas, plenty of other books have also gained much-deserved attention. If you’re suffering from a Maas-ive book hangover while waiting for the next installment of ACOTAR, then there are plenty of similar options waiting to be added to your TBR pile.

Scroll through our gallery of the best romantasy books to read after Maas: