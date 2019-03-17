Monica Geller would be proud! Courteney Cox threw an epic, intimate dinner party at her picturesque home in Malibu on Saturday, March 16, and it’s safe to say she pulled out all of the stops.

The celebration was in honor of the 54-year-old Friends alum’s close pal Jenni Kayne’s debut book, Pacific Natural: Simple Seasonal Entertaining. The celebrity designer’s first cookbook features simple recipes, practical tips and inspiring ideas for entertaining and living, all which Cox put into play for a stunning evening surrounded by friends including Big Little Lies star Laura Dern.

The menu for the dinner party included parchment wrapped halibut with lavender & lemon, citrus roast carrots with smoked labneh & green harissa and chocolate bark with pistachios, candied citrus & florals. All items were put perfectly on display in Cox’s exquisite backyard with beautiful Malibu views.

The Ace Ventura: Pet Detective actress looked effortlessly gorgeous in a black long-sleeve shirt and jeans, while Dern, 52, stunned in a green, velvet jacket. Kayne, for her part, looked flawless chic in a cream-colored wrap sweater and white pants.

While Cox — who just recently joined Instagram in January with help from Ellen DeGeneres — and the partygoers, including the guest of honor, were living in the moment and didn’t post about the bash on social media, Kayne later showed off a stack of her books with an ocean-view backdrop.

Los Angeles-based chef Annie Campbell, who put together all of the beautiful food which was almost too pretty to eat, also took to Instagram to show off some photos from the intimate evening. “This is the Story of a Dinner to Celebrate Jenni Kayne’s new book Pacific Natural,” she captioned one pic. “Thanks for having us.”

Scroll down to take a look at Cox’s stunning backyard bash.