No one does surprises quite like Ellen DeGeneres! The comedian pulled out all the stops for her pal Courteney Cox on Tuesday, January 28, even recreating the beloved Central Perk from Friends to welcome her to Instagram.

During the 54-year-old Cougar Town alum’s appearance on DeGeneres’ show, the two took a seat in an almost-identical set of the coffee shop, and the fun didn’t end there.

“I love it,” Cox squealed before one of the show’s workers snapped a photo to kickstart her Instagram page. “I wish Lisa Kudrow was here,” DeGeneres quipped. “Because that would be fun.”

After DeGeneres noted that the red sofa was “the actual couch” from the hit ‘90s sitcom, the theme song for Friends began playing, and the audience erupted in applause as Kudrow, 55, appeared.

Cox — along with many people in the crowd — could been seen wiping happy tears from her eyes. “This is a shot! This is my first Instagram post,” the Scream actress gushed. “This is great!”

“I wish you had your guitar here,” DeGeneres said to Kudrow with a nod to her character Phoebe Buffay. “That would be fun.” The two later made sure to give Cox a warm welcome to Instagram with the photos from the surprise.

“Just a couple of Friends hanging out on the sofa. @courteneycoxofficial @lisakudrow,” DeGeneres captioned her pic. Kudrow simply wrote: “Welcome to Instagram Courteney.“

As for Cox, she posted, “Hello Instagram! I’m here with a little help from my friends,” alongside her first-ever pic on the social media platform.

Cox starred as Monica Geller alongside Kudrow for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. The show also starred Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller).

