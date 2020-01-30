Inside the Britney Spears ‘The Zone’ Pop-Up Experience: See the Photos

Oops, they did it again! “The Zone,” a Britney Spears pop-up experience and retail shop celebrating the music icon’s career, is opening on Friday, January 31, in Los Angeles.

Black Sky Creative cofounder Jeff Delson told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, January 29, that the “Everytime” singer, 38, was the frontrunner for an immersive fan experience — and the idea was Spears approved.

“It’s actually been in development for two years. [Cofounder Lee Rosen and I] love experiences so much and we wanted the idea to create a world where you can walk into your artist’s favorite music videos, so Britney was our first choice,” Delson explained. “We presented it to her and her team and she was so excited about it and she fully endorsed it and supports it. We’ve actually been in production here for about three months. It came together really fast. We had an amazing team and everyone just wanted to honor Britney and her music.”

The 10 rooms are all inspired by Spears’ music videos and performances from over the years. Fans can step inside of a classroom reminiscent of the high school setting in “… Baby One More Time” and be immersed in a rainforest backdrop similar to her “I’m a Slave 4 U” 2001 VMAs performance. Other highlights include rooms influenced by the music videos from “Circus,” “Piece of Me” and “Toxic.” The retail shop awaits in the final room, which features five different merchandise collections exclusive to the exhibit as well as merch from Spears’ past tours.

Delson continued on that Spears is “excited that her fans get to interact and experience her music in a different way.” The “Circus” songstress even donated some of the costumes she wore in her past music videos. The attire includes everything from her iconic 2003 futuristic flight attendant outfit from the “Toxic” music video to her 1992 Star Search outfit. He added that it’s “definitely possible” that Spears might make a surprise appearance during the pop-up’s run.

“We wanted to create something that was really special where people can actually step into the world of their favorite artists,” Delson said. “You can listen to music on your phone or even going to a concert is amazing, but we hope we created something here that is a different level of experience that’s really life-changing.”

Scroll down to see photos from “The Zone” pop-up experience.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe