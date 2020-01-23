All the Feels

“I knew that they were opening up and telling their stories. But I think watching it back, I didn’t realize how emotional I would get,” Monica told Us. “Even though I know these kids, I know their stories, it was just told in such a touching way that, I’ve watched it four times and I’ve cried every single time. In the last episode, it was like I was reliving that moment. I was nervous, my heart was racing, I felt nauseous. I did not expect to watch it back with all of those emotions.”