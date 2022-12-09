That can’t-eat, can’t-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over- the-fence, World Series kind of stuff! It Takes Two, the beloved Mary-Kateand Ashley Olsen movie, hit theaters in 1995, and fans are still nostalgic for the film decades later.
The movie has become even more beloved in the wake of Kirstie Alley’s death in December 2022. Alley — who portrayed social worker Diane Barrows and Amanda Lemmon’s (Mary-Kate) parental figure in the fan-favorite film — died in early December 2022 at age 71 after a short battle with colon cancer.
Hours after the Cheers star’s family announced her passing via Instagram, her It Takes Two costar Steve Guttenberg — who played Diane’s love interest and Alyssa Callaway’s (Ashley) father, Roger Callaway — took to his own account to pay tribute to the Fat Actress alum.
“Kirstie met me at her house with a tuna sandwich on my favorite bread. ‘Steve, I know all about you and your love of rye bread … eat some tuna,’” he remembered Alley saying while shooting the 1995 film. “We were rehearsing It Takes Two and every day she amazed me with her generosity of the tangible and with her soulfulness. The world is a bit empty without Kirstie.”
As avid Mary-Kate and Ashley fans remember, the romantic comedy centers on their lookalike characters — one rich (Alyssa), one down on her luck and waiting to be adopted (Amanda) — as they switch places and attempt to set up their parental figures. The movie also starred Friends alum Jane Sibbet as Roger’s gold-digging fiancée and Philip Bosco as the Callaways’ butler.
The movie was a clear spin on the iconic story of the Prince and the Pauper, as well as The Parent Trap. (The original Parent Trap was released in 1961, while Lindsay Lohan’s version came out three years after It Takes Two.)
Nearly 20 years after the release of the ‘90s classic, Guttenberg gushed about working with the Olsen twins in a 2014 interview with HuffPost Live.
“They were adorable,” the Three Men and a Baby star recalled at the time. “They came to my house one time for a little pool party. They were great kids. Their parents were terrific, lovely kids.”
He noted that the Billboard Dad actresses were down-to-earth despite their extreme net worth — Mary-Kate and Ashley had already amassed a fortune by 1995, thanks to their hit movies and dual role on Full House — and would play games with them on set.
“They were very, very balanced and stable kids,” Guttenberg continued. “I remember having races with them for a quarter. I knew they were worth a billion dollars but I’d go, ‘For a quarter, we’re gonna have a race!’ I’d win, ‘cause they’re worth a billion dollars, I’ll take the quarter.”
After emphasizing just how “great” the Two of a Kind alums were as children, the actor noted he’ll still see them “once in a while.”
Keep scrolling to see where the cast of It Takes Two is today:
Mary-Kate Olsen
MK had already built an empire with her twin sister by the time they filmed It Takes Two. The sisters went on to film two TV shows — Two of a Kind and So Little Time — as well as an array of children and teen movies, including 1998’s Billboard Dad, 1999’s Passport to Paris, 2001’s Holiday in the Sun and 2004’s New York Minute, which was their final movie together before deciding to focus on their fashion career full time. However, Mary-Kate has made several on-screen cameos, including on the Showtime series Weeds and in 2008’s The Wackness with Josh Peck.
As for her private life, Mary-Kate has been linked to a number of high-profile stars over the years, including the late Heath Ledger. She married Olivier Sarkozy in 2015, becoming stepmom to his kids before divorcing in 2021.
Ashley Olsen
Like her twin, Ashley opted to devote her career to the sisters’ various fashion pursuits after leaving the film and TV business behind. After Mary-Kate and Ashley left NYU in 2005, they collaborated on multiple high-end clothing lines, including The Row and Elizabeth and James (named after two of their siblings).
The fashion designer has also had an extensive dating history, which includes relationships with Matt Kaplan and Justin Bartha. She was also linked to Jared Leto, Lance Armstrong and several other A-listers before moving on to Louis Eisner. The two have been dating since 2017.
Steve Guttenberg
Guttenberg hasn’t left the spotlight since making a name for himself as a comedic movie star in the ‘80s and ‘90s, with roles in more than 20 movies since 1995. As for his TV career, he most notably appeared as Woody Goodman in an eight-episode arc of Veronica Mars and starred as Dr. Katman on The Goldbergs from 2019 to 2021.
The Influenza actor tied the knot with wife Emily Smith in 2019. He was previously married to Denise Bixler from 1988 to 1992.
Kirstie Alley
Alley was one of the most iconic stars of the ‘90s, and she only went on to achieve more recognition in the industry as the years went on. She starred as the titular character on Veronica’s Closet from 1997 to 2000, before her own series Fat Actress in 2005 — as well as Kirstie from 2013 to 2014 — and ushered in a new generation of fans with her role as Ingrid Hoffel on Scream Queens. Alley was also a devout Scientologist who often expressed her controversial political views on social media.
She died in December 2022 after a short battle with colon cancer, her children — William and Lillie — wrote via Instagram at the time. The Look Who’s Talking star, who became a grandmother after son William welcomed a child, shared her kids with ex-husband Parker Stevenson, to whom she was married from 1983 to 1997. Prior to her romance with Stevenson, Kirstie tied the knot with high school sweetheart Bob Alley in 1970. They split seven years later.
Jane Sibbet
Best known for her portrayal of Carol, Ross’ ex-wife, on Friends from 1994 to 2001, Sibbet has been steadily working as an actress since, with many roles in TV movies, including a number of Christmas films.
She was married to Karl Fink, with whom she shares three children, from 1992 to 2016.
Philip Bosco
Bosco was known for his Tony Award-winning turn in the play Lend Me a Tenor. He was nominated for four more Tonys before his death in 2018 at age 88.
In addition to his time on stage, the Emmy-winning star acted in a number of TV series in the ‘90s and early 2000s, including Law & Order: SVU and Damages. Bosco is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years and their seven children and many grandchildren.