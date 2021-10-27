Making a big impression! Jamie Skaar is one of Michelle Young’s suitors on season 18 of The Bachelorette, earning the first one-on-one date of the season during the Tuesday, October 26, episode.

The teacher, 28, previously teased that the University of Washington alum, 32, is one of three men she thinks fans should keep an eye on.

“There’s so many amazing men. I think all the viewers are going to be on their toes,” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, before giving Jamie a shout-out.

However, in the teaser for her first date with Jamie things look like they might take a rocky turn following a steamy make out session.

“There’s been a whole bunch of talk today,” he says in a clip released on Tuesday while wearing a rose on his suit jacket and speaking with Michelle.

Jamie proceeds to tell the Minnesota native something that causes her to feel “blindsided” and confront the group of men sitting around during the night’s cocktail party.

“There’s a rumor about me,” she says to the men as the camera pans to Jamie looking nervous. “I want you guys to ask me if you have any reservations.”

While the trailer hints at a possible bump in Jamie and Michelle’s love story, the Bachelorette’s straightforward approach to resolving the unknown issue may be just what Jamie wants in a future wife.

According to his ABC bio, Jamie is “looking for someone to be his partner in this never-ending adventure called life.” He is searching for a woman who is “independent, driven and always ready to head out for dinner at the newest local hot spot.”

The Biotech guru, who has never watched reality TV, is all about “valuing cultural experiences and making memories,” which he hopes he’ll find in Michelle.

Before fans were introduced to Jamie, he teased the new season and his connection with Michelle via social media.

“I’m excited for all my cast mates for adding to a once in a lifetime experience, the producers who work tireless hour behind the scenes to create the show, and most especially @michelleyoung who managed to exceed all the hype,” he captioned an Instagram snap of Michelle. “Bachelorette nation lucked out with her as their Bachelorette and now you get to see why for yourselves.”

Scroll down to learn more about Jamie: