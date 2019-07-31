Post-Engagement Lows

Brown and Wyatt got engaged during the season 15 Bachelorette finale. However, after Stevens’ allegations came to the leading lady’s attention, she questioned her fiancé about the relationship, which he originally downplayed when he revealed it to her days after popping the question.

Wyatt claimed to Brown that he and Stevens were only hanging out and he never considered their romance exclusive. He ultimately admitted to sleeping with her, telling her “I love you,” taking vacations with her, introducing her to his parents and celebrating at a birthday party she organized for him. The songwriter alleged that he ended the relationship in his heart before leaving for the show but never clarified that to Stevens verbally.

Brown refused to stay with Wyatt after learning their engagement was built on lies. She broke up with him over the phone ahead of the July 30 live finale of The Bachelorette.