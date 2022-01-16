Stuart’s Involvement

While talking to Heather, Jen claimed that the first time she knew Stuart was also booked was when she saw him at the same building where she was initially held. “When I walked in, that’s when I saw Stuart was there, and I was like, ‘What the hell is going on?'” She recalled. “Stuart looked at me and was like, ‘I’m sorry.'”

When Heather asked her to explain Stuart’s involvement in her business dealings, Jen replied, “We’re not partners in any business. Stuart was my assistant and we just developed a friendship.” In a confessional interview, she added, “Stuart had his own businesses he was running. He had his own things he was doing. That has nothing to do with me.”

Asked if she thought Stuart knew about any of the alleged crimes, she said, “I don’t know. I would say no, but then I’m like, ‘Am I being naive?'”