Not long after the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the Bravo star, 47, explained exclusively to Us Weekly during a November 2020 episode of the “Getting Real With the Housewives” podcast that she considers herself to be “Mormon 2.0” since she “doesn’t check off all the boxes.”

“When you think about Mormonism, there’s, like, a laundry list of things [you] don’t ever do, which basically makes you perfect, and I am far from that, but so we just found Mormon religion in general is a choice,” she elaborated at the time. “But for me, I’m like, you know what, I’m still an individual. I’m not like everybody else. So why would we all check off the same boxes? So I’m just doing Mormonism my way.”

Barlow added that the Mormon community in Salt Lake City loves that the franchise is in the area. “I think everyone in Utah wants to be on the show,” she said. “I think some people might start coming back to church again when they figure out they can be Mormon 2.0.”

Despite her modern stance on the religion, the TV personality’s costar Heather Gay told Us in December 2020 that Barlow is the best Mormon in the cast because “she defends it vehemently.” However, she also quipped, “We’re all the worst Mormons.”

Barlow then agreed that she was the best Mormon in the group “even though I’m 2.0.”

The entrepreneur discussed her decision to be forthcoming about her faith in November 2020. “I think the biggest thing for me is I’m authentic to myself,” she told the Today show at the time. “I love the religion I choose — religion is a choice — and I choose to be LDS. And for me, I think it’s important that — that’s a part of my life and I’m on TV and I committed to sharing my life, and that’s a big part of it. So I’m completely comfortable with it. If someone else is uncomfortable, I can’t really do anything about that. I’m very comfortable with it.”

In addition to her reality TV and business ventures, Barlow is the mother of sons Jack and Henry, whom she shares with husband John Barlow. While her career keeps her busy, she always makes time for her kids.

