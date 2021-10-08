Skincare secrets! Lisa Barlow’s obsessions in life may be primarily focused around her family and quality fast food, but the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star also has a love for good glam. And lucky for Us, she’s spilling all her favorite products, go-to techniques and dishing up some killer commentary.

She kicks off her routine with a “beautiful” eye cream from Alastin, which she applies along her eye countour and on her lids. “It’s super hydrating, super clean,” she said in a Thursday, October 7, video with Bravo. “I actually think it’s a little curative too. Kind of like my tequila,” the Vida Tequila founder laughed.

She goes on to introduce her favorite shampoo and conditioner (Andy Cohen loves it too!) from her sons’ brand, Fresh Wolf. “It’s so good, it smells amazing,” she said. In fact, the scent actually reminds her of Dior Sauvage, a men’s cologne that retails for $155.

While the “delicious” smell of her hair products are a fairly new addition to her routine (the boys’ line launched last year), she’s been religiously using the same perfume for 18 years. “I have been wearing Chanel’s Coco Medemoiselle perfume since 2003,” the business woman revealed. “I just love it, it smells so good. It’s clean and powdery and super fresh.”

When it comes to makeup, the reality star admits that while she likes makeup, she’s “not very good at doing it myself.” If you ask Us though, Barlow always looks perfectly pulled together!

Her trifecta of products boils down to a great lipstick, bronzer and blush. The lip she “loves” is the MAC Matte Lipstick in shade Whirl, a deep rose. She tops off her pout with a bit of Tom Ford gloss.

“As far as bronzers go, I absolutely love, love this Fenty one. It’s called Island Ting — it’s so good,” Barlow explained. “What I like to do is just hit the perimeter of my face just to give me that nice little bronzed glow.”

When it comes to blush, she swears by the NARS Powder Blush in Orgasm. “I just like to hit the apples of my cheeks. With that bronzed look — it’s just the perfect way to top it off,” she added.

Barlow isn’t alone in her love for beauty products. Costar Whitney Rose has her own skincare brand called Iris + Beau and Heather Gay owns Beauty Lab and Laser, an aesthetics practice. Jen Shah is also the founder of Shah Beauty.