Back together — and happier than ever. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and David Eason spent Easter together with their kids and her mom, Barbara Evans, Jenelle revealed on Instagram on Sunday, April 12.

The reality star, 28, shared multiple photos from their Easter, showing that everyone was getting along. She and Eason, 31, share 3-year-old daughter Ensley. She is also shares son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith. Eason is dad to teenage daughter Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

“I cannot begin to say how happy I am that everyone got along today! If you’ve been following my story since I was 16, you would think this day would never come,” Jenelle wrote via Instagram on Sunday, captioning multiple photos of the entire family.

She then revealed that her mom cooked dinner and she and Eason had “normal conversations.” The parents also dyed eggs for the kids.

“Today couldn’t have went any better. Here’s to new beginnings,” she ended her post. “Again #HappyEaster to all of you!”

Last month, Jenelle revealed that she and the welder were back together and slowly trying to work things out.

“The reason why I came back to North Carolina [from Tennessee] is because I cannot afford rent and a mortgage — I have to choose one or the other,” the JE Cosmetics creator said in a March 21 YouTube video. “And I have a house here that I own. I don’t own the apartment in Tennessee, so I decided to move back. All the kids have their own space here. It’s very spacious. We have 11 acres of land for them to play on. Kaiser and Ensley, they really miss the animals, they really miss the chickens, the goats, everything. So we decided to come back here and things are going pretty smooth.”

On March 31, Eason shared a photo of the Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom author, calling her “the love of my life” via Instagram.

“I’m so happy that we have become so close and bonded recently. Here’s to a lifetime of our own kind of quarantine, boat rides, ATV trails, living off the land, etc.,” he wrote. “I don’t think we are going to have a hard time staying secluded lol we already have been for awhile.”

Scroll through the photos below to see the family’s Easter celebration.