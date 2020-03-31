On again! Jenelle Evans and David Eason posed for a photo one week after the Teen Mom 2 alum revealed they’re back together.

“You will always be the love of my life @jevans1219,” the pipe welder, 31, captioned his Tuesday, March 31, Instagram post. “I’m so happy that we have become so close and bonded recently. Here’s to a lifetime of our own kind of quarantine, boat rides, ATV trails, living off the land, etc. I don’t think we are going to have a hard time staying secluded lol we already have been for awhile.”

In the social media upload, the bikini-clad former reality star sat on Eason’s lap at the beach.

He also shared photos of his their 3-year-old daughter, Ensley, playing in the sand, as well as his 12-year-old daughter, Maryssa, and Evans’ 5-year-old son, Kaiser, from previous relationships. “Love love love these youngins so much,” Eason captioned the Instagram slideshow on Monday, March 30.

The Read Between the Lines author announced in a YouTube video last week that she and Eason are “work[ing] things out … and taking it slowly” following their October 2019 split.

Evans went on to say that she is “permanently” living in North Carolina with Eason, who competed anger management classes in July 2019.

“The reason why I came back to North Carolina [from Tennessee] is because I cannot afford rent and a mortgage — I have to choose one or the other,” the JE Cosmetics creator explained in the March 21 footage. “And I have a house here that I own. I don’t own the apartment in Tennessee, so I decided to move back. All the kids have their own space here. It’s very spacious. We have 11 acres of land for them to play on. Kaiser and Ensley, they really miss the animals, they really miss the chickens, the goats, everything. So we decided to come back here and things are going pretty smooth.”

The former MTV personality noted that “a lot of things have changed” between her and Eason, adding that “David has never abused the children” or herself.

“We’ve always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments and this is the reason why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship because ultimately it’s for my family,” the former MTV personality, who called 911 claiming her husband was violent in October 2018 and June 2019, said.

Evans announced in October 2019 that she had moved to Nashville and “filed papers” to end her marriage. The following month, she accused her estranged husband of both physical and emotional abuse, citing multiple incidents, and filed a restraining order.

Listen on Spotify to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!