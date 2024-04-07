Jonathan Bennett is officially a Broadway star, and he is exclusively taking Us Weekly through a night on the Great White Way.

“There’s no bigger adrenaline rush than taking a bow on Broadway,” Bennett, 42, tells Us after making his debut as Sir Robin in Monty Python’s Spamalot in January. “I imagined what it would be like for years, and now that I do it eight times a week, it’s even better than I imagined.”

The Mean Girls star will finish his first Broadway gig at the St. James Theatre in New York City on Sunday, April 7.

Scroll down to follow Bennett during a night on stage: