Jonathan Bennett revealed that his phone etiquette is so far from fetch that Mean Girls costar Lacey Chabert called him out.

“I never say goodbye on the phone,” Bennett, 42, exclusively reveals in Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature. “I just hang up because I’m done with the conversation. One time, Lacey Chabert called me back and told me I had to start saying goodbye and that I couldn’t just hang up anymore.”

Since starring in Mean Girls in 2004, Bennett and Chabert, 41, have each headlined and produced several Hallmark movies; they even reunited in the network’s 2010 film Elevator Girl.

Bennett’s next Hallmark holiday flick will be Christmas on Cherry Lane, which follows three couples at crucial turning points in their lives as parents. One couple is about to welcome their first child and another finds their family unexpectedly expanding while the third duo starts a new chapter as empty nesters. Christmas on Cherry Lane premieres on Hallmark Channel Saturday, December 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn 25 things fans might not know about Bennett:

1. I can recite every single word of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. I can also name all 50 states in under 30 seconds by singing the “50 States” song.

2. I’ve never actually read a book all the way through.

3. Instead of asking my dad to build a treehouse [when I was a kid], I asked for a stage to be built in my basement with a working red curtain and a spotlight. He actually did it.

4. I have an obsession with popping zits and can’t not pop one if I see one.

5. I usually sit to pee because I’m lazy.

6. I never kicked a soccer ball until I had to on set for Mean Girls.

7. Pine Sol is my favorite scent.

8. I grew up flying airplanes with my dad. I don’t have a license, but I’ve been able to take off and land a plane since I was 10.

9. Meeting a Broadway diva, especially Elphaba from Wicked, makes me more nervous than anything in the world. I break out in hives.

11. If you say a joke and no one laughs, I will steal it and say it louder to try and get the laugh.

12. I never fully finish a drink in a can and leave dozens of half-drunk cans all over the house.

13. I pretend to be car sick 99.99 percent of the time so I can always ride shotgun.

14. I’m usually in bed by 8:30 and asleep by 9 p.m.

15. There’s rarely a time I make it past the opening credits of a movie without falling asleep.

16. I’ll stand up during a meal to act out part of the story I’m telling. My husband says he’s never eaten a meal with me where I don’t stand up once

17. My biggest pet peeve is the sound of people eating cereal.

18. To this day, my favorite role I’ve played was Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.

19. I wanted to join the army for a hot second after high school but realized I’m afraid of guns.

20. I was the bulldog mascot for my high school because I couldn’t play sports or be a cheerleader.

21. I prefer Starbucks over any other coffee shop.

22. Losing both my parents the same year sent me into a deep and dark depression that I hid very well. Barry’s Bootcamp helped me through it.

23. I don’t mind sharing a fork with my dog because he’s my baby.

24. My first acting job was a 2001 tampon commercial. I had to ride the roller-coaster at Coney Island and threw up all over the camera on the third take.

25. The most awkward thing to me is tableside singers at a restaurant. I will get up and go to the restroom every time.