Khloe Kardashian

The TV personality admitted during a September 2021 interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden that having such a long break from filming between the end of KUWTK and the beginning of the new series was “weird at first” — and she wasn’t the only one who missed the cameras.

“Oh, my God, [my mom] was pushing to start filming ASAP,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author teased. “She missed it like crazy.”

Kris, who was in the audience, owned up to it and added, “I said, ‘We have to start filming, it’s an emergency!’ And they said, ‘What’s the emergency?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, but I’ll think of something.'”