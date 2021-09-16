Kim Kardashian

During a September 2021 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Selfish author said she wasn’t sure whether Kourtney’s boyfriend, Travis Barker, would film with the family. “I honestly haven’t talked to them about it, but I’m assuming because he’s such a big part of Kourtney’s life that hopefully they will be on,” she explained. “I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together and have really made some amazing. … To think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years — neighbors for, like, a decade.”

The Skims founder also noted how much had already happened in everyone’s lives since filming for KUWTK wrapped in 2020. “I will say this is the longest we haven’t filmed for,” she said, adding that they hadn’t filmed for between six and 10 months. “It’s crazy how since we’ve had this free time, all of the stuff that’s gone on — whether it’s, like, this relationship, or Kourtney’s relationship, or whoever’s. It’s, like, people have had this free time off and had these beautiful new relationships blossom, and it’s gonna be really fun and interesting to see filming dynamics and us back together.”