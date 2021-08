Katie’s Gaslighter Claims

After their fight aired on August 2, Katie shared an Instagram post that read, “So you want to talk about gaslighting.”

The post included signs of gaslighting — lying, discrediting, deflecting blame, minimizing, shifting blame — and a definition for the term: “A form of emotional abuse or psychological manipulation involving distorting the truth in order to confuse or instill doubt in another person to the point they question their own sanity or reality.”