Everything Kelly Ripa and Kathie Lee Gifford Have Said About Each Other

November 2011

Philbin discussed rumors of a feud between Ripa and Gifford in his autobiography, How I Got This Way. “Naturally, everyone likes to ask how did Kathie and Kelly get along when they met after the eventual changing of the guard in the cohost seat? Well, I’d like to tell you that there was always that underlying tension between them — especially over me! — and that it was just a matter of time before there would be screams and slaps and calls to the police to break it up,” he wrote. “Nope. Kathie Lee sent Kelly flowers on her first day, and it’s always remained a very warm and cordial dynamic between them.”