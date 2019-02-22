Ready to for the biggest night in Hollywood? Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are! The hosts are currently prepping for Live’s After Oscar Show, which will air Monday, February 25, live from the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in California, merely hours after the 91st annual Academy Awards wrap up.

On Sunday, February 24, the cohosts will begin their day bright and early – and Us Weekly has an exclusive look at every step. Scroll through the gallery to see their schedule and hear them both break it all down. While Seacrest, 44, will head to the Dolby Theater to host E! Live from the Red Carpet, Ripa, 48, will be backstage, preparing to talk to each winner and presenter!