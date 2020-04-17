To thank the many people working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic, Lady Gaga tapped some of the biggest names in Hollywood for a special benefit concert in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

The One World: Together at Home special is set to air across the globe on Saturday, April 18, with late-night veterans Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert serving as the hosts. The all-star lineup of celebrities who are expected to appear includes Elton John, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Stevie Wonder, Andrea Bocelli, Chris Martin, John Legend, Sarah Jessica Parker, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, Common, Ellen DeGeneres, Idris Elba, Kesha and LL Cool J.

Global Citizen initially launched #TogetherAtHome as a digital series so that viewers at home could watch live-streamed concerts by their favorite artists while practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Martin, 43, Legend, 41, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Niall Horan and Charlie Puth were among the stars who went live on their social media channels in support of the WHO.

Then, Gaga, 34, worked with the organizations to turn the series into an eight-hour star-studded event.

“The thing I’ve been most excited about is when I talk to people and I just see everyone want to jump in and help and be a part of it,” the pop star said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 6.

Scroll down for more details on One World: Together at Home and how to contribute to the WHO.