Fans of Laguna Beach have been keeping up with OG stars like Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari for decades — but what ever happened to the season 3 cast?

The MTV series initially followed Conrad and her senior classmates at Laguna Beach High School. Once they graduated, Cavallari and her school friends took over the series, with crossovers from Stephen Colletti and Conrad among other stars.

However, once both sets of high schoolers were off to college and beyond, MTV focused on a new batch of Orange County teens for season 3, which aired in 2006. Tessa Keller narrated the fresh season, which starred Lauren’s little sister, Breanna Conrad, and season 2 youngster Cami Edwards.

While the third season was nowhere near as popular as the first two, it found new life in November 2023 when Netflix began streaming the final season.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Scroll down to see what the season 3 Laguna Beach cast is doing now: