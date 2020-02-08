Laura Dern is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 92nd annual Academy Awards but her Oscars experience started much earlier, having attended her first ceremony at just 7 years old.

The 53-year-old actress, who is the daughter of actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, opened up to Vanity Fair about going to the Oscars with her mother in 1975. Ladd, 84, was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.

“I remember it being scary and overwhelming,” Laura told the outlet in an interview published on Friday, February 7. “I also remember my mom feeling proud of herself and loving her work … and I remember thinking, whatever I do when I grow up, I want to really love my job and feel proud of it. I’ve never forgotten that.”

The actress would go to earn her own Academy Award nominations for Best Actress in Rambling Rose (1992), Best Supporting Actress in Wild (2015) and Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story (2019).

Laura’s role as the tough divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story has already given her a clean sweep of the 2020 awards season with wins at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and BAFTAS.

The Big Little Lies star told Us Weekly in January that she believes the film — which also costars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson — has received critical acclaim because it’s a universal story.

“I think it’s an incredibly relatable story, both because most of us have been through heartbreak and have been through even divorce,” Laura explained. “But also, I think it really speaks to something more global, which is about division in general and trying to find community, whether you’re coparents or it’s us, you know, in the world.”

The Little Women star told Variety in January that the film definitely resonated with her and admitted she “cried for half an hour” when she first read the script.

“We all know that pain of loving someone so much and they’ve hurt you so much,” Laura said. “Whether it was in real life or you’ve had a dream where you kill them or beat the crap out of them. The terror of loving so deep that you feel that hatred from heartbreak.”

