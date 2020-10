Rachel Ticotin

Following the police drama, the Con Air star appeared in episodes of Unforgettable, NCIS: Los Angeles, Homeland and Grey’s Anatomy. She starred in films including Something’s Gotta Give, Man on Fire and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. She was married to David Caruso from 1984 to 1987, and the pair share one child. In 1998, she married Peter Strauss.