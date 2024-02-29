A leap year may only happen every four years, but audiences are still watching the 2010 rom-com Leap Year every year.

The film follows a successful real estate stager Anna Brady (Amy Adams) who heads to Ireland to meet her boyfriend on leap day and propose to him. However her plans change after her flight gets diverted due to a storm and Anna enlists an Irish innkeeper (Matthew Goode) to take her to Dublin. The twosome go on a fun journey, which eventually leads to romance.

Adam Scott, John Lithgow, Pat Laffan, Ian McElhinney and Dominique McElligott also starred in the film alongside Adams and Goode.

In January 2010, Adams opened up about getting the opportunity to work with Goode.

“He’s so great and funny and smart,” she said in an interview with SheKnows at the time. “America is just going to love him. He brought so much to this role. He enjoyed playing Declan. I love the character of Declan. He was perfect in it.”

