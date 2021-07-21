‘Legally Blonde’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ali Larter

After breaking through with her film debut in Varsity Blues, Larter starred in multiple horror films including House on Haunted Hill, Final Destination and Final Destination 2. She took on lead roles in Marigold, as well as the thriller Obsessed. Continuing in the horror realm, Larter gained even more recognition after participating in the Resident Evil film series. The Rookie star married long-time boyfriend Hayes MacArthur in 2009 and gave birth to her first child in 2010. Five years later, the couple welcomed their second child in January 2015.