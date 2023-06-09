Party in the park! Lollapalooza will be back in Chicago this summer, and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest events in the music festival’s history.

Returning to Grant Park from August 3 through August 6, Lollapalooza 2023 will feature headliners including Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar, Karol G and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. This year will mark the first time Eilish and Lamar have headlined the Illinois festival, which is expected to be attended by 115,000 fans.

Several artists will make their Lollapalooza debuts this year, including country star Lainey Wilson, whose role as Abby in season 5 of Yellowstone introduced her to a whole new audience. “This is about to be one helluva time!” the “Heart Like a Truck” singer wrote via Instagram in March after her appearance at the festival was announced.

Eilish, for her part, is at the top of the bill for the Chicago edition of the event for the first time after headlining Lollapalooza Brazil earlier in the year. In March, the “Bad Guy” songstress performed in São Paulo on the first night of the festival, playing her hits for 104,000 fans, breaking the record for the largest audience at Lollapalooza Brazil.

“It’s just a sea [of] endless people,” Eilish explained during an April appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, recalling her performance at the four-day event one month prior. “It’s like a feeling I don’t get in any other aspect of my life. It’s really incredible. It’s hard to be present sometimes, but I would say festivals … it might not be all your fans or your crowd and so I feel like I have to prove something.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Lollapalooza 2023: