‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Dominic Monaghan (Meriadoc Brandybuck)

The German-born actor notably starred on Lost after LOTR. Monaghan appeared on several other shows such as Bite Club, 100 Club and Flash Forward. His post-LOTR film roles include X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Mute and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. He previously served as a contributing writer for Paste and has produced multiple projects, including his 2012 film The Millionaire Tour and the 2014 docuseries Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan, for which he received an Emmy nod. He dated Evangeline Lilly from 2004 to 2007.