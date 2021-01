Hugo Weaving (Elrond)

The Nigeria-born British star starred in V for Vendetta, Captain America: The First Avenger, Cloud Atlas and Hacksaw Ridge after LOTR. He appeared in the 2018 miniseries Patrick Melrose and on Seven Types of Ambiguity in 2017. Offscreen, Weaving has popped up in theater productions such as God of Carnage and Uncle Vanya. He shares two children with wife Katrina Greenwood.