‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

John Rhys-Davis (Gimli)

The Welsh star’s acting credits managed to surpass 270 after LOTR through films such as Aquaman, Anaconda 3: Offspring and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. He appeared on several TV shows including Once Upon a Time, Shadowtown and The Shannara Chronicles. He also lent his voice to characters on TripTank and The Barefoot Bandits. Behind the camera, he produced films like The Legend of Sasquatch and The Apostle Peter: Redemption. Rhys-Davies was married to Suzanne Wilkinson, with whom he shares two children, until her 2010 death from Alzheimer’s. He shares one daughter with longtime partner Lisa Manning.