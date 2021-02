Liv Tyler (Arwen Undómiel)

While the New York-born actress continued to appear in films such as The Incredible Hulk and Ad Astra after LOTR, she also had prominent roles on multiple TV series: The Leftovers, Harlots and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Tyler divorced her husband Royston Langdon, with whom she shares son Milo, in 2009. She additionally shares son Sailor and daughter Lula with boyfriend David Gardner, who she’s been dating since 2014.