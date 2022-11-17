Will There Be a ‘Lost In Space’ Season 4? Everything to Know

Cancel OK
“Danger, Will Robinson!” Lost in Space is unfortunately not returning for a fourth season. To the dismay of fans, the rather rushed finale of the beloved science fiction TV show inspired by The Swiss Family Robinson will not grace our small screens with any new episodes.

Zack Estrin, the late showrunner, who recently passed away on September 23, 2022, ran the popular Netflix show for three seasons. It was announced in March 2020 that season 3 of Lost In Space would be the show’s last. “From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Estrin said in a previous statement. “A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end.”

The sci-fi show was an instant hit when it was first released, and many fans are devastated that there will not be a Lost In Space season 4. Although this iteration is much different than the original series, which aired from 1965 to 1968, the Robinsons are famous across space and time.

The reboot follows a family from Earth who essentially gets lost in space when their colony gets attacked by aliens.

The TV series sees them stranded in a foreign world when the Resolute mothership has an accident and everyone, including the Robinson family, has to evacuate. The family was on their way to a new life in the promising lands of Alpha Centauri, but after crash-landing their spaceship in ice, they discover there was an alien robot on the loose.

Will Robinson is the primary protagonist and develops an unforeseen relationship with the robot after saving its life. Things take off from there, and the adventures and complications along the way grow direr and direr.

Keep scrolling for a Lost In Space series recap. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

