Will There Be a ‘Lost In Space’ Season 4? Everything to Know

Will Robinson is the primary protagonist and develops an unforeseen relationship with the robot after saving its life. Things take off from there, and the adventures and complications along the way grow direr and direr.

The TV series sees them stranded in a foreign world when the Resolute mothership has an accident and everyone, including the Robinson family, has to evacuate. The family was on their way to a new life in the promising lands of Alpha Centauri, but after crash-landing their spaceship in ice, they discover there was an alien robot on the loose.

The reboot follows a family from Earth who essentially gets lost in space when their colony gets attacked by aliens.

The sci-fi show was an instant hit when it was first released, and many fans are devastated that there will not be a Lost In Space season 4. Although this iteration is much different than the original series, which aired from 1965 to 1968, the Robinsons are famous across space and time.

Zack Estrin, the late showrunner, who recently passed away on September 23, 2022, ran the popular Netflix show for three seasons. It was announced in March 2020 that season 3 of Lost In Space would be the show’s last. “From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Estrin said in a previous statement. “A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end.”

“Danger, Will Robinson!” Lost in Space is unfortunately not returning for a fourth season. To the dismay of fans, the rather rushed finale of the beloved science fiction TV show inspired by The Swiss Family Robinson will not grace our small screens with any new episodes.

Credit: Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock What Is Season 4's Release Date? As mentioned above, there is no release date for season 4 because season 4 isn’t happening. The series wrapped everything up at the end of season 3 (although things did feel a bit rushed). Still, the writers did leave some doors open for future material. When season 3 was announced, the team was open about the fact that this would be Lost in Space’s final turn around the sun. Although many see it as the lesser of the three seasons, it still hit all the beats it needed for an amazing conclusion to the adventures of the Robinson family. Series creator Estrin said, "It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission -- it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith... and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost in Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead." It’s been reported that Estrin signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix to create a new series. Though, with his recent passing, fans are left wondering what the future of any spin-off of Lost In Space would be.

Credit: Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock Who Starred in 'Lost In Space'? One of the main attractions of this show was its amazing cast. The Robinsons were great, but so were their friends, enemies and frenemies. Every main character survived the series finale, so there is potential for everyone to reunite years later. Typically, however, actors go on to work on other projects so some re-castings are inevitable. Not everyone can pull a cast back together like for the Firefly movie Serenity. The Robinson family consists of five essential parts. First off, we have the parents: Maureen Robinson (Molly Parker) and John Robinson (Toby Stephens). They begin the series separated, but eventually, the traumatic events surrounding their survival and their children bring them back together. Then, of course, we have the infamous Robinson children. Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins) is often too curious for his good and gets himself in difficult situations. Judy Robinson (Taylor Russell) is the typical first-born, older-sister type and excels in every situation. Penny Robinson (Mina Sundwall) is the wild child of the crew and causes plenty of drama and trouble for herself. The Robinson clan doesn’t just end there, though, because there are several honorary members added throughout the first, second, and third seasons. Don West (Ignacio Serricchio), a maintenance engineer and smuggler, acts like an older brother to the kids and assists the Robinsons in their adventures along with his chicken, Debbie. Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) is certainly the frenemy type since she spends most of the series going back and forth between helping the family and using them for her gain. Finally, there is the Robot (Brian Steele), who begins as an enemy but becomes attached to Will throughout the show.

Credit: Courtesy of Binge Central/YouTube What Happened at the End of 'Lost In Space' Season 3? Leading up to the final episode of season three, the residents of Alpha Centauri are preparing for the coming alien robot invasion. They send all the children to a safer part of the planet, but it’s no use because the robot ships land in their path. Will is desperate to help, but being stabbed in the heart left him in a frail condition. His family forces him to sit out of the action. The chancellor hopes to secure the ship engine used for immense travel across the universe, but John advises against it since it’s what brought them all this trouble in the first place. Dr. Smith’s journey toward escaping her imprisonment is finally about to come to a close when she is given the chance to kill the last person who knows that she’s guilty. Then, Robot stops her in an emotional scene, and she finally accepts the consequences of her actions.

Credit: Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock Attack of the Robots The main robot villain is SAR, a robot whose hatred of Will opposes Robot’s love for Will. Sar and his army get around Alpha Centauri’s shield barrier and go to intercept their engine: a device that can destroy an entire planet. Will is still weak, so he asks Penny to protect the engine. Penny and Judy head towards the wreckage of the robot ships. Many of the robot ships were destroyed, and there were tons of injured robot soldiers scattered about. Penny takes a chance and helps one, turning it into a friend instead of a foe. Some of the other teenagers follow her example. Once they collect a team of robots they fight against SAR. Smith and Robot arrive on the scene and assist Will. Will sees what Penny accomplished and attempts to figure out how to help all the robots. John and Maureen race off to help their children. Will has Dr. Smith and Robot take him to Robot’s home planet to try and convince other robots to help them. The other robots don’t listen, and Will’s mechanical heart begins failing. Robot carries him to a lightning absorber and sacrifices himself to jolt Will back to life. They discover that the robots are being controlled. With Robot dead and none of the robots willing to help, Will and Dr. Smith travel back to Alpha Centauri.

Credit: Courtesy of ShoClips/YouTube The Conclusion Maureen and John’s ship runs out of fuel, so they switch to the chariot, but that is subsequently knocked prone by one of the evil robots. They can destroy their two foes after escaping the crashed chariot. When Will returns he begins playing the message he discovered that controls the robots. SAR stabs Will in the heart again, except this time, the part of Robot that attached itself to Will’s mechanical heart takes over SAR’s body, turning him into Will’s Robot. Robot grabs the engine and destroys it, ending the final source of harm for his family. Now that all the robots are freed of their commands, some choose to leave while others stay and help rebuild Alpha Centauri and the Resolute. The epilogue shows Maureen and John working on new technology alongside the robots. Dr. Smith confesses everything she did and sits inside a prison cell, but Maureen comes and visits her, showing a renewed friendship. Everyone enjoys dinner together, including Don, Robot, and the kids. The ending neatly wrapped up the entire series.

