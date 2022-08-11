The islanders have left the villa, but the drama hasn’t slowed down for the season 8 cast of Love Island U.K. and — spoiler alert — Us Weekly is rounding up the biggest feuds, revelations and post-show allegations.

The 2022 edition of the U.K. series, which is still airing episodes in the U.S. via Hulu, wrapped in real-time on August 1. Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners, but they aren’t the only couple who are still going strong. Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard and Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen are all dating after meeting on the reality show.

Luca and fellow islander Jacques O’Neill have been at the center of a lot of the drama, with Remi Lambert accusing them of “bullying” him.

“Everyone said I lied about the way I was treated in that villa, but this here is an example of what was going on whilst I was in there. Don’t know why they [weren’t] kicked out for their behaviour to be honest. It’s not banter, it’s clear signs of bullying,” Remi wrote alongside a clip of Luca and Jacques making fun of his rapping on Instagram Live. “Jacques said bad things about my appearance and the way I speak, whilst Luca was encouraging it. After about 3 strikes from Jacques I told him I won’t be speaking to him anymore in the villa. Later on he tried apologising to me but like 10 minutes after he started with the snide comments again. I’ve tried to avoid this guy multiple times but he always ends up starting again. I don’t know when it will stop.”

Remi added that his costars are not role models or good people, writing, “They have not once thought about my mental health. If I wasn’t soo strong minded I could’ve done something stupid to myself by now, but they don’t care at all.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Jacques and Luca, who have yet to publicly comment on the bullying claims.

Tasha and Andrew, meanwhile, have since seemingly unfollowed Jacques, which many social media users alleged is linked to not only Remi’s claims, but Jacques’ alleged private Instagram Stories mocking Tasha, which have been screen recorded and shared online.

Jacques’ issues with the islanders don’t end there, however. During his stint on the show, he formed a connection with Paige. When he self-eliminated, she moved on with Adam — and the twosome are still going strong, much to Jacques’ dismay.

“Nah they seem like they get on really, really well, they seem very happy together,” he said with a laugh on another Instagram Live with Luca, who joked about Paige’s mother saying she preferred Jacques for Paige.

“Glad the mum approves,” Luca quipped.

“Yeah, well her mum seems really fond of Adam so, you know. I’m sure the Sunday dinner would go really well,” Jacques said.

