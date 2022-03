The Author

Due to her personal connection to the Luckiest Girl Alive, Knoll wrote the screenplay for the film adaptation. She was also present on set for much of filming. “I wanted everyone to be able to do their job and not feel like my eyes are on them,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in June 2021 about deciding which scenes to watch being filmed and which she preferred to skip. “I trust [director Mike Barker] implicitly.”