The Plot

Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani, who is described in the official film synopsis as “a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon.” However, when the director of a true crime documentary asks her to share the story of a “shocking incident” that occurred at her high school, Ani begins to confront some dark truths from her past that she can no longer keep buried.